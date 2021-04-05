Bucs DB Carlton Davis apologizes for tweet with anti-Asian slur

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: Carlton Davis # 33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis is in hot water for using an anti-Asian slur.

Davis was rapidly becoming one of the better young defensive backs in the game, and even used his prestige on the field to flaunt his social media following. This is the same Buccaneers DB who got into a feud with New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas for calling him a “slant boy”.

On Sunday, Davis tweeted a word he claims he did not to know the meaning of. The tweet, linked here, uses an Anti-Asian slur to describe people in Miami.

Davis quickly deleted the tweet when he was alerted of the use of racist language, and has since issued an apology.

Bucs: Carlton Davis apologized for using racist language

“I would never offend any group of people,” Davis wrote in a tweet. “You reporters can look for another story to blow up. The term was directed towards a producer claiming he “ran Miami” With that being said I’ll withdraw that word from my vocabulary giving the hard times our Asian family are enduring ❤️,

I used a term that from where I come from has always meant ‘lame’ but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation. I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other during these tough times. “

Per ESPN, Davis has previously spoken out against racism, and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Social Justice board. He will surely have to answer to Bruce Arians for his actions, and likely speak with the Buccaneers front office as well.