Bucky is not the Winter Soldier at the end of Falcon & Winter Soldier

The Serie “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” He has left the evolution of Sam Wilson in Captain America, causing us to no longer call him Falcon, and associate him with the identity of the Sentinel of Freedom. Likewise, the series brought changes for Bucky Barnes, as he was able to leave behind his past actions as the Winter Soldier. He was able to accept his mistakes, accept them, and now try to help those he harmed.

A topic that is not so clear in the series and that has generated certain questions among fans is what is Bucky’s identity right now. It doesn’t seem right to call him the Winter Soldier. However, the title they leave at the end of the series is “Captain America and the Winter Soldier”. So what should we call Bucky?

The main screenwriter behind the series, Malcolm Spellman, has commented in a new interview does not want fans to think that Bucky is still called “The Winter Soldier” because of that final title, since he believes that the character has finally evolved into a hero.

I hope people forget about that final title card as an indicator of future Marvel engagement. I think he has killed that dragon, personally, and I don’t think he has a problem for it. So when Bucky comes into the series, he’s never shaken off what he thinks he is: ‘I remember all the murders, which means a part of me was there, which means a part of the Winter Soldier is me.’ And if even a fraction of the Winter Soldier is you, you are a horrible person. Understand what I say?

For Spellman, Bucky entered the series still believing that he was the Winter Soldier that Hydra would field at some point. And although there are nods to his White Wolf identity, the series is spent trying to forge a new path.

That was the identity of Bucky coming in here, loaded with trauma as well as the fact that he doesn’t feel like a citizen of any era. We take you on this journey of trying to find ways to redeem yourself and learn that the right of revenge is not the same as redemption. It’s not the same as some kind of redress or whatever, is it? I think Bucky comes into this really believing that he is some kind of Winter Soldier no matter what other people say.

The writer also points out that the final episode of the series, we have the first time Bucky is considered a hero in the MCU:

In the end, he has the moment with the older man, but more importantly, no one has grasped this… I’ve been saying it all day. In the scene with the Flagsless in Episode 6, when one of those people gets out of that van and thanks Bucky, that’s his first time being a hero. So at the end of this series, Bucky appears as if he has shed the Winter Soldier’s burden. He’s found a new family, ironically it’s a black family in Louisiana, do you understand what I’m saying? And he has proven himself a hero for the first time. I think now it’s free to become something amazing.

Spellman therefore makes it clear that after the series, Bucky is no longer the Winter Soldier. Then? Is it just Bucky? Is it the White Wolf, which was the identity you were given when you were in Wakanda?

Spellman reveals that there was a time when that title that was seen at the end of the series was “Captain America and the White Wolf”, but it was discarded. He wasn’t part of that decision to change him, but he believes it was made so that the change from Falcon to Captain America would have much more impact.

I could see that nickname [Lobo Blanco] Seeing one of the cuts, and man, it really affected me emotionally… I think they wanted the impact of Captain America and the Winter Soldier to come through. And I think if they had made Captain America and the White Wolf, it might not have been such an emotional landing because it’s too much math and too much evolution. But I don’t know for sure what it was. I was surprised to see the cut, but I loved it.

What’s more, they say that a scene that they eliminated from the end of the series was going to make the idea of ​​White Wolf more present.

Via information | ComicBook | The Hollywood Reporter