Bucks vs Suns: when is the ‘game 3’ of the NBA Finals played?

Hours: What time to see the Bucks – Suns?

Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will meet on the day of this July 11 in the third meeting of the NBA Finals 2021. The match will start at 2:00 hours and will be played in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (United States).

Television: How to watch the Bucks – Suns on TV and online?

Movistar + will issue the Bucks vs Suns live with the narration of your regular commentators. It will be possible to follow live the meeting, which begins at 2:00 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

Bucks – Suns, live online on AS.com

In AS you can also follow the Bucks vs Suns. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.