Bucks tie Finals despite Devin Booker’s great game

07/15/2021 at 6:46 AM CEST

. / Milwaukee

The Milwaukee bucks matched the NBA Finals this Wednesday (2-2) after prevail in a tough and very balanced game over the Phoenix Suns (109-103) in which Devin Booker it was outstanding. The young escort added 42 points (17 of 28 shooting) but could not give the victory to the Suns, who have lost both games they have played in Milwaukee.

On the part of the Bucks, Middleton was the great figure with 40 points (15 of 33 shooting), 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dominated both the second and third games of the Finals, this time achieved 26 points (11 of 19 shooting), 14 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Bucks trailed most of the night in a very sharp game in which neither team had a lead of more than ten points. In the final stretch of the duel, Middleton’s cold blood was decisive to bring down the Suns and for the victory to remain in Milwaukee

The Suns were weighed down by their 17 turnovers and for the discreet performance of Chris Paul (10 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds). Despite the fact that Booker was, with Middleton’s permission at the end of the game, the lord and master of the game, the Suns player’s night was marked by problems with fouls. So much so that Booker was fouled out in the last minute of the game.

The two teams had a slack night from the triple: the Bucks had 24% and the Suns had 30%. The Finals now return to Phoenix, where the fifth game will be played on Saturday in which the Suns will try to preserve the home court factor.