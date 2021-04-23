Bucks sweep Sixers

Celtics 99 – Suns 86

The Phoenix Suns played their second back-to-back night against East hopefuls. After winning in Philadelphia they could not impose their game in Boston, where the Celtics took the game with relative ease. Kemba Walker equaled his best score of the season with 32 points and was the clear protagonist of the local attack, since no other Celtics player surpassed 15 points. Chris Paul’s new game (22 + 8 + 8), this time without a prize.

Magic 100 – Pelicans 135

The Pelicans break a losing streak of four straight losses with a single win at Orlando. It was Zion Williamson’s first game against the Magic and he couldn’t have had a better debut: 23 points in 23 minutes. No player spent more than 30 minutes on the court, which makes clear the inequality that was experienced from the second quarter, which the Pelicans took by a 20-point lead. Willy Hernangómez also took great advantage of his 17 minutes on the court scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Bucks 124 – Sixers 117

Although the scoreboard does not reflect it, what has been seen in Milwaukee tonight is a review of the Bucks to the Sixers. The final arreón of the visitors made up a score that came to reflect 20 points of difference in the absence of 8 and a half minutes. An outpouring of the locals, with Giannis (27 + 16 + 6) and Middleton (24, 5 assists and 4 triples) as the most outstanding men, left a team that still remains the leader of the East without options from the first moment , although already without margin on the Nets.

Spurs 106 – Pistons 91

Good victory for the Spurs against another of the teams that threw in the towel a long time ago. Although the Pistons tried to fight the game, they fell short against a rival who has been showing signs of weakness for a few weeks. However, the losing streak of what is behind him keeps him with a good mattress in the play-in positions. Some positions that with this victory can no longer opt for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, the first two teams that mathematically will not be in the playoffs. The Rockets had the league’s current best streak of straight seasons in the title playoffs with eight.

Bulls 108 – Hornets 91

Hornets Hornets game in Chicago that the Bulls took advantage of to add a very welcome victory after several losses. Those of Charlotte, who were having an exemplary season, cannot be lost if they want to be, at least, in the play-in. In the Bulls, three players reached 18 points: Coby White, Thaddeus Young and Nikola Vucevic. The latter equaled his season-long rebounding record with 16.

Mavs 115 – Lakers 110

The Dallas Mavericks win the first of two games in a row against some Angeles Lakers of circumstances: without LeBron James and with Anthony Davis playing only 17 minutes. Read the chronicle here.