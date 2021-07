The Bucks have a chance to tie and put a lot of pressure on the Suns before the tie returns to Phoenix. The splendor of Giannis Antetokounmpo was translated into a collective in the third game, in which they did not get to sweep the rival but made him suffer a lot in a couple of dream rooms. The greens, however, no longer have the key: they are behind. No new casualties in both teams, a crucial game.