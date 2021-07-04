Bucks return to NBA Finals, 47 years later

THE ANGELS.

With their leader Giannis Antetokounmpo injured, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 on Saturday and they sealed, 47 years later, his return to the NBA Finals, in which they will face the Phoenix Suns.

With this triumph, The Bucks finished these Eastern Conference finals by four wins to two and will start the final battle for the ring against the Suns on Tuesday, champions of the West.

The escort Khris Middleton, with 32 points, and point guard Jrue Holiday, with 27 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, made up for the absence of Antetokounmpo, whose presence in his long-awaited first Finals is in doubt due to his knee injury.

The Hawks got Trae Young back this Saturday, down in the last two games, but the stellar point guard had a dismal performance with 14 points and 4/17 shooting from the field.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.