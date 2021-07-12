Bucks on for first NBA final series win based on odds

07/12/2021 at 00:30 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Without being the key that the projections estimated, Suns Y Bucks have lived up to an event as great for sport as the final of the NBA. Both teams have fought fiercely for the dream of winning the most coveted ring in basketball, however, the series has had a clear inclination towards Phoenix, who have won the first two games and are looking for their third victory today.

However, the quotas have undergone a sharp turn in terms of favoritism since, for the first time in the series, Milwaukee (1.46 euros) beats phoenix (2.6 euros). This was contrary to the trend that the final had shown so far since, during the two previous games, Suns had been the most likely to win, although now it is the turn of Bucks.

In this regard, the change of location will be a highly relevant variable since, like the fourth match, this third confrontation will take place in Wisconsin. Thus, the new venues are aware that they must win to prevent the visitors now from being one more victory away from winning the championship, although they themselves are more than aware of the golden opportunity they have in their hands.

In this way, there is no doubt that another magnificent confrontation awaits us between Suns Y Bucks, who will be on the ground today in a matter of hours.