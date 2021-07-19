Bucks knock down Suns and are one win away from the ring

Phoenix (USA), Jul 17 . .- The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns (119-123) away this Saturday to place 2-3 in the Finals and they will be NBA champions if they achieve the victory on their court next Tuesday.

The Bucks’ prodigious performance was built on the fantastic performance of their star trio: Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists), Khris Middleton (29 points and 7 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday (27 points and 13 assists).

For the Suns, Devin Booker scored 40 points but was too lonely on the home side for most of the game.

After four games that were resolved with home victories, the Bucks snatched the home court factor from the Suns and caressed their first NBA ring in half a century (they only have the 1971 title in their windows).

The Milwaukee lost the first two games of these Finals, but they have recovered in a big way by taking the next three.

This last one was not an easy victory, since after dominating the duel from the second quarter the Bucks saw how the Suns moved to a single point and with possession to win with only 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But on the key play of the game, Holiday stole the ball from Booker and gave an alley-oop on the fast break to Antetokounmpo, who also had an additional free kick.

The Greek failed from the personal, but grabbed his own rebound and Middleton was in charge of closing the meeting.

In a very high-scoring fifth game, the Bucks dominated the rebound (46-for-39) with 11 of them attacking (8 for the Suns).

Until the last bars of the game, the Suns missed the best version of Chris Paul, who in the end finished with 21 points and 11 assists and who was key to trying the local comeback.

The Suns will have to win on the road Tuesday in Milwaukee to force a Game 7 to be played Thursday in Phoenix. .

dvp / gcf

