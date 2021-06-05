Bucks’ Jrue Holiday, Joe Dumars Sportsmanship Award

06/05/2021 at 4:45 AM CEST

EFE / New York

The Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday, was chosen as the winner of the Sportsmanship Award during the 2020-2021 NBA season, the league announced this Friday. “It means a lot,” Holiday declared after receiving the Joe Dumars Trophy, which is awarded to the NBA player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. “Just knowing it came from the players, going through this with me and putting their bodies on the line, training in the offseason, it means a lot.”

Holiday, 30, who received 130 of the 343 first-place votes in the NBA player vote, was one of six finalists who were selected by a panel of league executives after each team nominated single player. The other finalists, one from each division, were, in order of completion, the Boston Celtics point guard, Kemba walker (two-time winner), the center of the Miami Heat Bam Adebayo, the Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, the San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White and the Nigerian guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves Josh okogie.

“It’s hard to put all the adjectives in one sentence,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Holiday. “He’s thoughtful, considerate, deep-thinking, but he competes immediately and has a toughness and a certainty about him that … the players in the league just respect the way he handles himself. Great poise and character in the pursuit of triumph “. Budenholzer reiterated that “… he just makes a difference, and the players in the league recognize him, appreciate him and have honored him. He is special.”

Holiday, a 12-year veteran, it averaged 17.7 points; 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 59 games this season. He was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a four-team trade on Nov. 24.

Bucks starting point guard won the Twyman-Stokes award for best teammate in the league last year. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard received that honor for this season Thursday night before his team was eliminated from the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.