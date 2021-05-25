Bucks hit record 3s never hit by Warriors

The team of Milwaukee bucks establish record of triples than Golden state warriors have achieved in the history of the NBA.

The Milwaukee bucks in the second game against Miami Heat they managed to reach 15 triples in the first half of the game in the NBA something never before seen in the history of the league in Playoffs.

They drew a 27-point lead at halftime, which is tied for their fourth-largest place in Los Angeles history. playoffs of the team.

Here the data:

The Bucks’ 15 three-pointers are the 2nd-most in a 1st half of a playoff game in NBA history. They hold a 27-point halftime lead, which is tied for their 4th-largest in team playoff history pic.twitter.com/AdpWIynYDV – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2021

The record from Milwaukee bucks It is compared with Golden State Warriors, as is one of the teams that relies the most on triples in the NBA.

Milwaukee bucks is a favorite in the series of Playoffs against Miami Heat this year and this merit was not in vain, since they have shown it so far this season in the NBA.