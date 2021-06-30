Bucks fear serious injury from Antetokounmpo

Red alert in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin franchise does not yet have conclusive results on the injury of its star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the concern is maximum. According to Bleacher Report’s Farbod Esnaashari, the organization fears possible serious damage to the player’s left knee anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)., one of the worst possible injuries in the world of basketball and sports in general.

Antetokounmpo, who retired 7:40 minutes from the end of the third quarter of the fourth game against Atlanta Hawks, from the Eastern Conference Finals, He was able to leave the track on his own feet, but with the help of team personnel and with a notable limp. Later, he even returned to sit on the bench with the rest of his teammates, but not even that reassures the Bucks, for whom he is a fundamental piece. At the time of the injury, after a fight with Clint Capela, the franchise player accumulated 14 points and 8 rebounds; at the end of the game, was the third-highest scoring contribution, and the player with the most rebounds, on the team.

A small sample of its importance. In the series total, before last night’s game, he was averaging 30.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists; In the final phase as a whole, a 29.2 + 13 + 5.4 without which it would be inconceivable to imagine the Bucks in the current phase of the postseason. Above all, after the hard crash against Brooklyn Nets, one of the teams, precisely, more unfortunate in the part of injuries.

In this series, alternately, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were absent. Last night, without going any further, it was the star of the Hawks, Trae Young, who could not make an appearance at the game due to a stumble with one of the referees in the third match of the tie. In short, and pending the results that clarify the situation of Giannis, there are now nine All Stars who have missed a game in the current playoffs: In addition to Harden and Irving themselves, also on this list are Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Joel Embiid (Philadephia 76ers), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) and Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns).

After the 110-88 of last morning, favorable to the Hawks, now the series between both franchises is tied. With 2 to 2 on the counter, he will travel to Milwaukee tomorrow with, except for a miracle, the loss of Antetokounmpo. A major setback that Mike Budenholzer will have to solve with a lot of imagination in his scheme, which tends to a certain statism. Giannis, either as a starter or as a receiver in interior areas, is the biggest determinant of his system. Before starting the playoffs, in addition, the coach has already lost one of his starters: Donte DiVincenzo. Obviously of a much smaller caliber. It’s time to cross your fingers in Wisconsin.