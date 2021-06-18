Bucks fans dedicated chorus to Kevin Durant and James Harden

The fanatics of the Milwaukee Bucks team, dedicated a small chorus to the Brooklyn Nets players Kevin Durant Y James harden on the NBA.

In the game number 6 of the series of the Playoffs, Kevin Durant Y James harden received a few words at the end of the game by the fanatics of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

The fanatics of the Milwaukee Bucks sang “Bucks in 7” at the end of the game, having practically won Game 6 in NBA.

Here the video:

Bucks fans were chanting “Bucks in 7” at the end of the game 🗣 pic.twitter.com/MvapiMFwk9 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks team forced the Brooklyn Nets to a decisive game in the series of the Playoffs, since they tied the series to 3 games in the NBA.

The decisive game will be next Saturday, June 19 at the Barclays Center stadium at 8:30 PM Dominican Republic time.