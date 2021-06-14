Bucks deliver painful loss to Nets

THE ANGELS.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 107-96 on Sunday to make it 2-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. of the NBA, in a game marked by the Kyrie Irving injury that could change the course of the series.

Driven by Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points and 12 rebounds), the Bucks added their second straight win in Milwaukee against the Nets who could not overcome the blow of losing Irving to a sprained right ankle.

The base removal, which left Brooklyn without two of its three superstars, it occurred in the second quarter with the match tied when he added 11 points in 17 minutes.

The Irving’s discharge joins guard James Harden (hamstrings), of whom it is unknown if he will be able to return in this series.

Kevin Durant, the only superstar available to the Nets, finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds which were insufficient to avoid defeat.

