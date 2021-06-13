in NBA

Bucks court lights up after game before Brooklyn Nets

The stadium of the Milwaukee bucks after game number 4 of the series of Playoffs of the NBA had a fire in the basketball court.

The fourth game of the Playoffs Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee bucks All the attention has been stolen this Sunday. After the Bucks to win to tie the series at two apiece, Fiserv Forum was evacuated, with the reason that a fire was reported inside the arena.

Here the video:

