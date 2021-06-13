Bucks court lights up after game before Brooklyn Nets

The stadium of the Milwaukee bucks after game number 4 of the series of Playoffs of the NBA had a fire in the basketball court.

The fourth game of the Playoffs Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee bucks All the attention has been stolen this Sunday. After the Bucks to win to tie the series at two apiece, Fiserv Forum was evacuated, with the reason that a fire was reported inside the arena.

Here the video:

“This is a real fire!” – Fiserv Forum security pic.twitter.com/XeBoPfQchC – Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) June 13, 2021

Steve Nash has spoken to reporters, but now Fiserv Forum is being evacuated. The team is currently evacuating the building, a Nets spokesperson says. – Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 13, 2021

We’ve all been evacuated from the arena. Here are team busses. Waiting to see if we are getting back in. #nets #bucks pic.twitter.com/IkwBh7Ux0O – Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 13, 2021