Bucks caress ring after storming Phoenix

David Villafranca

Phoenix (USA), Jul 17 . .- The Milwaukee Bucks conquered Phoenix (USA) this Saturday with a splendid away performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s (119-123) and they will be NBA champions if on Tuesday they beat the Phoenix Suns (2-3) on their court.

The Bucks, who only have the 1971 title in their showcases, will have the option of winning their first ring in half a century from their audience after taking the home court factor from the Suns.

The prodigious victory of the Milwaukee (USA) was based on the fantastic performance of their star trio: Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists), Khris Middleton (29 points and 7 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday ( 27 points and 13 assists).

All three were involved in the key play of the night.

After dominating the game with a firm hand from the second quarter, the Bucks met the Suns within one point (119-120) and with home possession with only 29 seconds left.

The ball went to Devin Booker, but Holiday snatched it from him and gave a tremendous alley-oop on the fast break to Antetokounmpo, who also received an additional free kick.

The Greek failed from the personal, but grabbed his own rebound and Middleton sentenced in free practice.

After four home victories in the first four games, the Bucks, who lost 2-0 in these Finals, were crowned on the road in a duel of great offensive artillery (the two teams over 55% in field shots) and they knew control the rebound (37 with 11 offenses, versus 35 for the Suns).

Devin Booker scored 40 points, but found himself too lonely on the Suns’ offense for most of the night.

Until the outcome, the locals missed the best version of Chris Paul, about whom rumors circulate about his physical problems.

However, the veteran point guard finished with 21 points and 11 assists and was key to trying a comeback that, in the end, proved impossible.

The fifth game featured the excitement of the big events, controversial refereeing, a great atmosphere in Phoenix and a luxury spectator in the front row: LeBron James.

LOCAL AVALANCHE, REMOVED VISITOR

As if they wanted to purge the sins of that fourth game that escaped them in the final minutes, the Suns unleashed an avalanche from the beginning.

First it was Jae Crowder, who with two triples and a dunk on the counterattack that lifted the entire audience of the newly christened Footprint Center in Phoenix (14-9 with 7.33 left).

Then Devin Booker took over, brilliant in shooting (11 points in the first quarter) and who even made a superb dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo that finally did not count due to a previous foul.

Antetokounmpo was the only recourse for a temperate and harmless Bucks who, moreover, drowned in an ocean of losses (7 turnovers, more than in the entire fourth game).

In any case, there was little that Milwaukee could do against the Suns steamroller, who enjoyed Chris Paul’s baton, Deandre Ayton’s hammer in the zone and stratospheric hitting percentages (74% shooting, 83% shooting). triples).

Against an undeniable 37-21 in the first quarter, the Bucks had plenty to row.

They reacted with amazing strength as an early 3-12 run, led by Jrue Holiday, re-engaged them (40-32 with 9.31 missing).

With Antetokounmpo resting on the bench, squires such as Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis claimed their share of the limelight until they came back from the game (49-50 with 5.41 on the clock) after an impressive 12-29 run that left the the Phoenix hobby.

Suddenly, the Suns seemed like a team without direction or purpose, but Booker’s return to the court allowed them to regain some nerve (55-52 with 3.26 left).

However, the meeting by then was very different from the first quarter, with Bucks fully reinforced in defense and with a differential Holiday this time (18 points and 7 assists at halftime) that catapulted the visitors after a sensational second set ( 24-43) and a very attractive first half full of incentives (61-64).

BOOKER ALONE IS NOT ENOUGH

Booker understood that it was now or never and scored an extraordinary start to the third quarter with 12 points in just 4 minutes.

But the young guard was left unaided by versatile, unflappable Bucks led by the Holiday-Middleton-Antetokounmpo trio (75-85 with 5.42 left).

Life smiled at the visitors, who found a thousand ways to penetrate the ineffective defense of increasingly frustrated Suns and who had no news from Paul.

Cameron Payne and Deandre Ayton provided minimal coverage for Booker, but the Bucks were shooting 100 points on the road in just three quarters (90-100).

A clear failure of Ayton in an alley-oop just beginning the final room symbolized the despair of the Phoenix.

The Suns were in dire need of a spark to light the fire and seemed to find it on a triple by Paul (100-108 with 7.48 to go).

Without losing faith, another triple by Booker, with 1.24 on the clock, put them just three points behind, and a penetration by Paul, with 56 seconds left, put them just one point (119-120).

But Holiday stole the decisive ball from Booker and between Antetokounmpo and Middleton they took the victory for Milwaukee. .

dvp / gcf

(Photo)