Bucks and Suns: the tie that does not stop

The NBA is having one of the most vibrant finals in its history. The Bucks haven’t reached a final since 1971, when they reached the only ring they have today. At the same time, the Suns have none, which makes both teams face each other with a power redoubled by their eager to make history.

The problem is, the Bucks are a tough team. It seems that the Suns already had it practically done with a 2-0 that left them halfway to the ring.

However, in two games the Bucks managed to overcome and tie a Phoenix Suns who were essentially disarmed thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The greek player he has carried the equipment on his back and he is being able to overcome a team that has a lot more stars on their team.

Meanwhile, the Suns watch in disbelief at their inability to clinch a final in which they were favorites. It seems that the Bucks have never been favorites but they are turning into it on a points basis.