Bucks and Jrue Holiday agree to a millionaire extension

The Milwaukee bucks and the base Jrue Holiday they agreed on a extension four-year contract worth up to $ 160 million on Sunday.

Holiday’s agent, Jason Glushon, broke the news to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The deal unites Holiday and the Bucks for the 2024-25 season. The defensive specialist for the Bucks team is having an excellent season.

The point guard is averaging 17.0 points per game with 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Jrue Holiday is one of the best two-way players in the NBA right now. Together with Giannis Antetokounmpo they would be one of the best defensive duos in the NBA.