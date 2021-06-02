Buckingham vetoed ethnic minorities from high positions in the royal house

Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: STEVE PARSONS via Getty Images)

The debate on racism is rekindled in the British royal house. According to research published Tuesday by The Guardian, “immigrants of color or foreigners” were not allowed to serve in senior positions at Buckingham Palace until at least the 1960s.

Back in March, the British royal house was embroiled in a crisis after Meghan and Harry told Oprah Winfrey that a member of their family asked how dark their son would be.

The investigation published by the English newspaper also indicates that abusive clauses were negotiated in which Queen Elizabeth II and her family are exempted from the laws that punish sexual or racial discrimination. In 1968, the CFO reported that immigrants of color or foreigners could instead be appointed as domestic servants.

In the 1960s, ministers tried to pass laws against racial discrimination at work, but the queen has been exempt from these laws for more than four decades.

Buckingham Palace has not denied these facts. In a statement, he noted that the monarch has a separate process for complaints related to discrimination. So far, the royal family has not responded to questions from The Guardian.

