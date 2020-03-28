Queen Elizabeth II, in January 2020

“Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) on March 11 and follow all appropriate advice regarding your well-being. We will not make any further comments ”, was the short statement issued by Buckingham Palace yesterday, to face rumors about the conditions of Elizabeth IIhours after Johnson announced that he has a coronavirus.

The concise comment neither affirms nor denies whether the Queen has been tested on COVID-19.

According to the latest figures, there are currently 14,543 cases and 759 confirmed coronavirus deaths in the UK.

A similar statement on the Queen’s health had already been issued following the announcement on Wednesday that her oldest son, Prince Charles, had tested positive for the new coronavirus. The last time the two interacted was on March 12.

So much the 93 year old queen like her husband Prince Philip (98), they are currently at Windsor Castle. On Wednesday, she and the Prime Minister held their weekly hearing, but by phone.

Johnson has said that he remains isolated and working, but if his health worsens, the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Dominic Raab, will assume the position of acting Prime Minister until he recovers.

On Monday of this week, Johnson ordered mandatory confinement in the country, calling the virus “the biggest threat in decades.”

