Camilo wrote ‘Favorite’ to portray his Honeymoon in the video clip with the actress Evaluna Montaner, but also to show the beauty that will surround him for many years. Look at the photo that proves it!

April 03, 2020 11:44 am

Camilo Echeverry Y Evaluna Montaner They have been husband and wife for more than two months, after a beautiful and dream wedding in a ranch, together with friends, family and colleagues.

After that day, both singers left Honeymoon in French Polynesia, whose images were captured in one of Camilo’s new music videos, ‘Favorite’.

In the song, he not only recalls those beautiful vacations with Evaluna, but also perfectly characterizes the woman of his dreams, the actress of Club 57.

“You are perfect / without 90 60 90 / after I turned the world around / I had you by my side and I had not realized / that you are perfect”, Camilo sings in ‘Favorite’ and look how right he was!

This is one of the last photos of the actress, where she makes a small reflection of her place in the world, where she spent hours enjoying the coast with Camilo. It is a beauty!

