With the arrival of Tom brady to the team of Tampa Bay, it has generated enormous interest to see the winner of six Super Bowl rings of the NFL, defend the colors of a franchise other than the New England Patriots.

In addition, the question has been raised about whether he can consolidate in the National Conference (NFC South) and take this team to the postseason, a fact that has not occurred since 2007.

But Brady he did not arrive alone; Rob Gronkowski An old acquaintance with whom he won three of the six titles, announced his return to the ranks, after retiring at the end of the 2018 season.

The understanding of the two is such that in 2017 the tight end led in yards per reception with 1,084. While the following year, he managed to record 682 yards in 13 games, but they were still numbers higher than this position in the Bucs since Kellen Winslow Jr. with 763 yards in 2011.

Gronk joins the list of receivers that will count Tom bradyThey included Chris Godwin, who with 1,333 was third in yards per reception last season and wide receiver Mike Evans, who in the last two seasons finished in first place in yards per reception.

In the past Draft, the Bucs sought to bolster their offensive line as a first choice, with the addition of Iowa Hawkeyes tackle Tristan Wirfs; recruiting him in the first round (Pick 13).

In addition to adding Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (R2, Pick 45), running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn of Vanderbilt (R3, Pick 76), wide receiver Tyler Johnson of Minnesota (R5, Pick 161), defensive tackle Nebraska’s Khalil Davis (R6, Pick 194), Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell (R7, Pick 241) and running back Raymond Calais of Louisiana (R7, Pick 245).

According to bookmakers in Las Vegas Nevada, those led by head coach Bruce Arians are the fifth favorite to win the Super Bowl with a +1100 odds, behind reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs (+600), the Baltimore Ravens (+700), San Francisco 49ers (+800), and New Orleans Saints (+1100).

The pieces are put, now it’s time to wait for the start of the season, see how the team is doing and if Tom Brady can surprise and command Tampa Bay to get his second Vince Lombardi trophy (2003).

Recall that the next Super Bowl is planned to be held in Florida at the Raymond James Stadium, home of the Buccaneers.

