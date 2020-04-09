The Buccaneers they have a new look and a new quarterback, who happens to be one of the biggest stars in the history of the NFL. Now they also have a lot of income from selling T-shirts bearing the new local idol’s last name.

The Buccaneers They sold more jerseys in a single afternoon than in the combination of the 17 days prior to the presentation of the uniform with the l they played in 2020.

Most of the jerseys sold presumably feature the number 12 and last name of Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs last month after 20 years and six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots. Although no specific sales numbers were mentioned, SportsBusiness reports that the Brady jersey is the best-selling among all athletes, three thousand percent more than the previous day.

The new uniforms are largely a look at what the 1997-2013 Buccaneers looked like, during which the team won its only Super Bowl. According to the team’s website, much of the new design was based on fan feedback.

