The Tampa Bay team noted that the team’s sports facilities will remain in Phase 1 and that « they will evacuate the affected areas

While the offseason continues virtually and the minicamps were canceled in the Nfl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers present three positive cases with coronavirus.

At least two Buccaneers ’players now have tested positive for COVID-19, per sources. Earlier this week one Buccaneers ’coach tested positive and two other assistants were quarantined. So add Tampa to the growing list of teams and schools with positive COVID-19 tests. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2020

According to information from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there are « At least two players who have tested positive for covid-19 ». The third case is about a coach, who confirmed the case this week. There are also two assistant coaches in quarantine, Schefter said.

It was only on Monday, June 15, that Bruce Arians and his coaching staff returned to the team’s sports facilities in Tampa.

Given what happened, the team issued a statement: « We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center.. We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and evacuated the affected areas, which will remain closed until the extensive disinfection is complete, « said the Glazer family organization, according to NFL.com.

« Individuals who may have been exposed have been notified and are following established protocols that include a 14-day quarantine period. Our offices remain open to our Phase 1 employees and all essential operations continue in preparation for the 2020 campaign, ”added the team.

Likewise, The NFC South organization said that the names of those who contracted the virus, as well as additional information related to it, will not be disclosed due to privacy policies. Phase 1 of the facility reopening began for the Tampa team on June 10.

49ers

On the other hand, a San Francisco 49ers player also tested positive for his coronavirus. He is an athlete who has been training with his teammates in previous days in Nashville, Tennessee, reported Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

According to Tom Pelissero, the entire group of players has undergone a test to determine if there are more infections. Among them was the wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who in these practices fractured his foot and had to undergo surgery, as well as the rest of the body of quarterbacks and other players, Pelissero said.

In recent days, positive tests were reported in Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players, including the running back Ezekiel Elliottas well as the defensive Kareem Jackson, from Denver Broncos.