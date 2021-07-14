Bublik killed Karlovic on his Newport debut

Alexander Bublik began the title defense in the Newport ATP 250 with the right foot since he beat Ivo Karlovic by 7-6 (5), 4-6 and 6-1 in the second round of the US tournament, which is closing the grass tour. The Kazakh hit 22 aces to his rival’s 21 and managed to take two of the four break opportunities available to him, while the Croatian only made the only chance he had.

Bublik, the tournament’s top seed, will face off in the quarterfinals against Jason jung, who surprised everyone by leaving Tennys Sandgren on the road for a 6-2 double.