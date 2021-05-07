Bublik, first quarter-finalist in Madrid

The Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who plays the 1,000 ATP Masters in Madrid for the first time, became the first quarter-finalist of the tournament this Thursday by defeating the Russian Aslan karatsev by 6-4 and 6-3 in an hour and a quarter.

In the only unseeded round of 16 clash, Bublik showed scraps of the great game that also took him to the Miami quarterfinals this year, with the serve as a lethal blow: he achieved eleven direct service points, by none of his rival .

Karatsev, 27 in the world and who in the previous round had made an excellent impression against Argentine Diego Schwartzman, could not overcome the efficiency of number 44 and had to say goodbye to the Caja Mágica.

Bublik’s next opponent, in the quarterfinals, will be the winner of the match between the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the norwegian Casper ruud.