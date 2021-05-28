Bubble Boy Syndrome: How Those Born Without Immune Systems Live

When Sarah was barely 10 days old, her mother Maria-Luiza Prioteasa began to notice that something was wrong with her daughter.

“He vomited a lot, he did not gain weight, he had diarrhea, the diaper irritated his skin until it left it bleeding,” he recalls.

“As I am very thin and I don’t eat very healthy, I thought that my milk was not good enough. So I tried feeding her for half a week with my milk and the rest with formula, ”she continues.

But the attempts of this mother from South Yorkshire, in the center of the United Kingdom, did not give the results she expected: the baby continued to lose weight.

After five weeks where Sarah’s diet and several blood tests were closely monitored, the doctors reached a diagnosis: the little girl had the severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome due to adenosine deaminase deficiency (better known by its acronym in English, ADA-SCID), a rare genetic disorder that leaves the sufferer without weapons to fight any kind of infection.

Bubble boy disease

The acronym SCID encompasses a group of genetic disorders that affect the development of the immune system.

Maria Luiza noticed that something was wrong with her little girl very soon after she was born. (Photo: Maria Luiza Prioteasa)

There are several types of SCID, which vary depending on the protein or gene affected. But all of its modalities have something in common: specific white blood cells (the lymphocytes) work incorrectly or are not present, and therefore the body does not have an adequate immune system to defend itself against viruses, fungi and bacteria.

Without treatment, children born with this condition succumb to opportunistic infections and generally do not exceed the year of life.

As Claire Booth, pediatric immunologist at Great Ormond Street children’s hospital in London, explains to BBC Mundo, it is estimated that “among all SCID forms there is 1 case every 100,000 births in the world. The most severe type is ADA deficiency, where the patient lacks T, B and NK cells (also known as natural killers) ”.

It is the disorder that Sarah was diagnosed with in 2016, and many years before David Vetter, an American boy whose story captured the public’s attention in the 1970s, and served as the inspiration for the movie “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble,” starring John Travolta.

Hence, the syndrome was popularly known as “the bubble boy disease”, a name by which many recognize it today.

At the time, the only possible treatment for SCID-ADA was a bone marrow transplant, and in the absence of a compatible donor, Vetter lived in a sterilized plastic chamber inside his home, and was only able to venture outside when NASA designed a special suit for him that allowed him to move around the outside world while remaining isolated.

Without treatment, children born with SCID usually do not exceed one year of life. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vetter died in 1984 at the age of 12, due to complications derived from a bone marrow transplant that they managed to do with a new technique at that time that did not require 100% compatibility.

Gene therapy, a revolutionary advance

Over the years, new treatments have appeared: while waiting for a compatible donor, patients are treated with antibiotics, injections of immoglobulin – a solution of human antibodies – and sometimes blood transfusions.

They are temporary, expensive, and inconvenient solutions.

However, a gene therapy tested by researchers at the University of California, in the United States and Great Ormond Street Hospital, in the United Kingdom, during an experimental trial, showed that it is possible repair the immune system of children with SCID-ADA, without resorting to a transplant.

Treatment consists of first removing stem cells that make up the patient’s blood. Then, in the laboratory, using a viral vector called lentivirus, the genetic material that the patient is missing (a correct version of the ADA gene) is inserted into these cells.

These corrected stem cells, once re-engrafted into the patient, begin to produce a seemingly continuous supply of healthy immune cells capable of fighting infection.

Genetic therapy changed the life of Sarah, who today leads a normal life like any other child. (Photo: Maria Luiza Prioteasa)

Of the 50 children treated in both countries, 48 ​​reestablished their immune function and resumed a normal life, that is, in contact with other children and without the need to continue with medication.

“We have seen more than one 95% efficient after two or three years of therapy, with which we are confident that it will be a long-lasting treatment ”, tells BBC Mundo Booth, co-author of the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Advantage

During rehearsal no complications were reported, and most of the adverse effects of the therapy were mild or moderate. While the benefits, when compared to a bone marrow transplant, are many, Booth explains.

Finding a compatible donor is not easy to begin with, especially for ethnic minority patients.

But also, “as (in a transplant) you are putting the cells of another person in the patient, there is always a risk that I will reject them, that a fight takes place that can affect many organs in the body: the skin, the liver, the intestines, the lungs and that can be very serious ”, says the immunologist.

“We also have to use chemotherapy before the transplant from an unrelated donor, to somehow empty the bone marrow and make room for the new cells to enter, and then the patient has to take immunosuppressive drugs for a long time to avoid a confrontation between his cells and those of the donor ”.

As a result of her experience, Maria Luiza decided to study pediatric nursing. (Photo: Maria)

Instead, since gene therapy uses the patient’s own cells, there is no risk of a fight. And since we don’t have to use as much chemotherapy before the procedure, it is, on the whole, much less toxic, ”says Booth.

After gene therapy, “it takes about three months for the immune system to reach a good level and a little longer until it fully recovers. For this reason the patient must take preventive medicines for the first six or twelve months. Then they can drop most of them and start socializing and leading a normal life. “

“For families this is something incredible“, Says the expert.

A “normal girl”

Sarah, the 5-year-old girl from South Yorkshire, is one of the patients whose life was changed by the trial.

Gone are the days when Sarah he couldn’t even kiss his daughter or sleep with her.

“If he touched my face, for example, I had to go wash my hands up to the elbow for two or three minutes. Sometimes I would bleed for it. If the pacifier fell on the floor, I had to sterilize it before giving it to him again, ”he says.

“I stayed with her almost all the time in the room, and I changed twice a day and also cleaned the house twice a day because of the need to protect her,” he says.

“Today Sarah goes to the park and we don’t have to clean the place where she sits every time, goes to school, to dance, to the vacation club… she is a normal girl, he has many friends, and even now we can have a pet in the house ”.

“His life completely changed. And I’m happy that everything happened when I was so little and couldn’t realize what was happening. “

