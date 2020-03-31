Last November 2019 we received Bubble Bobble 4 Friends in Nintendo Switch, the latest installment in a long-running saga that surely does not need any introduction at this stage of the game. Thus, as its managers have confirmed, their development is far from over, since they are still working on new content coming soon for free, for players from all continents where the title has already been launched. Stay tuned to the following lines to know each and every one of the details of these next totally free DLC!

Baron von Blubba is coming to Bubble Bobble 4 Friends as part of his free downloadable content, among other additions

All gamers around the world will be excited to know that those who buy the game will be able to download new, must-have and free content later this year, and this also includes European and Australian players on Nintendo platforms.

Taito is working and expanding the game’s content to give fans everything they want, including new levels and the return of one of their favorite enemies, Baron von Blubba.

More details on this and on the features to come will be given in the coming weeks.

Since Bubble Bobble’s IP is very precious to Taito, they have listened carefully to the opinions fans have given them. So it is normal that the team has not slept on the rauleles and that they want to ensure that the players can enjoy Bubble Bobble 4 Friends for many weeks. They are working hard to develop content that will surely appeal to every player on the planet.

