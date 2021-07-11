Bubba Watson, out at the British Open due to being close contact of a positive

The organization of the British golf Open announced this Sunday that the American Bubba watson will be out of the tournament having been identified as “close contact of a person who tested positive for Covid-19.”

Through a statement, the British Open confirmed that Bubba Watson will be replaced by the also American Brendan steele.

The next players on the reserve list are your compatriots John catlin Y Adam Long and English Sam horsfield, according to the world ranking.

This same Sunday the Japanese also fell from the registered list Hideki Matsuyama. He was replaced by the American Harold Varner III, despite no longer having symptoms of Covid-19, since it continues to offer positive results in PCR tests.