BTS’s Jin, the most handsome man in the world over Chris Evans | Instagram

Chris Evans lost his position as the most handsome man in the world, because now another celebrity takes his place winning a King Choice poll and the popular vote chose him almost by unanimous decision, being the winner Jin..

One of the most beloved members of BTS is undoubtedly Kim Seok-Jin and now more than ever his fans are meeting excited by gaining recognition for the most handsome man in the world.

This news was undoubtedly a great gift for the artist, because it was released days before he was 27 years old.

This nomination was debated through a page published by King Choice, which is a web page where voting related to the K-pop and other recognized artists.

More of 400 thousand users they decided that their vote would go to Jin, making their great victory official as « Worlwide handsome«

Bangtan’s beauty expired To strong celebrities like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, also his partner Kim Taehyung was in the Third place counting on 243,986 votes, while Ian Somerhalder was close and settled in the second place.

Also, celebrities like Zayn Malik, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes were other contenders.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the beauty of the BTS member is recognized worldwide since in 2018 he held the number number 47 at « Top 100 of the most beautiful faces”By TC Candler.

In addition, it has also received the title in 2018 of « Better sculpted face”After winning a survey in which they participated 10 world celebrities with the better facial proportions, who were previously chosen by the professional group of designers from the Czech Republic CzDollic after analyzing 18,000 faces from 58 countries.

Kim Seok-jin, is better known under the stage name of Jin, who is a singer, model, Korean composer and dancer.

Currently, Jin belongs to the BTS group, where he holds the position of vocalist and dancer since 2013.