Although we know that due to the confinement caused by the global health crisis, Internet users have so much free time that, on occasions, they fill up with watching a series or movie, reading a book, exercising or endless recreational activities, many other people use that time to think.

As a consequence, however, BTS members were not spared conspiracy theories. Since a strange theory circulates on social networks that indicated that they could have “doubles” to carry out their promotional activities.

Thus, the BTS fandom so far continues to be in turmoil, discussing a strange theory. This time it’s not about the concept of their favorite group’s albums, but about the clues that (according to an internet user) could indicate that South Korean singers have clones.

They assure that Clones, or rather, doubles that are in charge of promoting when the artist cannot do it or simply does not like to do it. These are statements that arouse the curiosity of those who read it and quickly go viral, as happened with the Canadian singer Avril Lavigne at the time.

The ARMY fandom was no exception, as a fan’s list of observations through his Facebook account spread across the internet, faster than you can imagine.

The theory began when said user made the Differences between the size of the members, about their smiles, the shape of their chin, among several others, quickly fed the wandering mind of the complete fandom who kept looking for explanations to everything.

These were listed in a long list: “Namjoon’s double has a tattoo on his neck, Jin’s has perforations, Yoongi’s has a very v-shaped chin”, were just some of the observations that came out As well as that “Jimin’s double is a little taller and has a tattoo on his wrist, also the double can smile with open eyes,” said the publication that was later shared by many accounts.

Each post garnered mentions of the term “BTS clones” on Twitter, so inevitably both the discussion and the memes on the subject became the most sought-after K-pop group.

However, the same fans have been responsible for clarifying that these “conspiracy theories” are nothing more than a joke with which they remain entertained. Since they clarified that they hope that no one really believes that the seven talented award-winning South Korean artists can be so easily supplanted.

Above all, considering that Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook are so close to their fans that they make constant online broadcasts, in addition to their live shows where their dedication and effort is totally true.

