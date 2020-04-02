BTS: They assure Jungkook has a girlfriend and found their social networks

Many users on social networks claim to have found the girlfriend of the famous Jungkook member of BTS, who is quite busy with the band’s agenda, however some members of the Army believe that he has given a bit of his time to a girl to venture in love.

Many of his fans have been in charge of remembering the relationships they had before being members of what is today one of the most famous k-pop bands.

Both investigated that they even revealed photographs and know the names of the girls with whom they have had any relationship in the past, however this occasion is not entirely certain that it is true.

Although the truth is that idols will one day have to experience that phase of their lives in which they establish a relationship with the woman of their choice.

This time, some people are assuring that the youngest member of the famous Big Hit group is dating a mysterious girl and that their relationship seems to be serious, since they are very much in love.

He even makes sure that the young man already introduced his girlfriend to his groupmates, since they know her, they have lived with her and of course, they have been together for more than a year. So we will probably have the news soon that she’s your fiancée.

The users have been so exhaustive in their search that they have even found the Facebook of the young woman who is now the companion of the famous person, who many claim has an incredible personality and charisma.

Incredible as it may be, this is part of April Fool’s Day, which is why many of his fans have fallen for this little joke a bit, remember to follow our notes to find out everything that happens with BTS.

