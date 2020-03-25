BTS teaches Korean to their ARMY in web series | INSTAGRAM

The band BTS announced that they will launch a web series that aims to help their fans learn Korean, NME reported.

The celebrities will organize 30 lessons, which will begin to be published this Tuesday in the Weverse application, designed to make it easier and fun for their international fans to better understand their language, according to the company Bit Hit Entertainment.

Bang Si-Hyuk, founder of Big Hit, said the project was thought up after many supporters of the band asked for English subtitles to be added to their video clips.

“There are only limited ways that our fans can learn Korean with ease. Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience,” Si-Hyuk said in a statement.

People will be able to learn Korean by watching snippets from the group’s reality show, Run BTS !, as well as other appearances its members have had on television.

“(The clips will be) reassembled so that one can learn Korean by listening to expressions frequently used by members,” it was added in the letter.

Each recording will last three minutes and will focus on Korean grammar and expressions, with a lesson plan designed by researchers from the Korean Language Content Institute and by Professor Heo Yong of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

