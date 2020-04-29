Nacho serrano

04/28/2020

The kings of K-popsouth korea BTS, have postponed their next European tour in July due to the coronavirus pandemic, including their two performances in the Barcelona Olympic Stadium, on July 17 and 18. “Unfortunately, due to government announcements regarding mass gatherings, BTS’s European tour has been postponed,” said the Live Nation statement, which could now experience a barrage of return ticket requests as the two concerts of Barcelona were going to gather about 120,000 people.

“Our top priority remains the safety of our artists and fans, as well as the entire global community,” he says. the group, which asks for the fans’ “generous understanding” of this decision “made considering safety and health of all involved ». “We wish to see you all in the future,” concludes the statement, which does not give a new date for the celebration of the “Map of the Soul Tour.”

This setback for Live Nation, which was to manage a million-dollar volume of tickets with this highly anticipated planetary tour, coincides with the announcement that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has become the developer’s third largest shareholder.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the Arab country has emerged a 5.7% participation in this global giant of live entertainment, whose valuation exceeds 518 million dollars (478 million euros). The actions of the promoter of concerts accumulated until last week a collapse of almost 50% since mid-February, after the Covid-19 pandemic and implemented containment measures have forced the suspension of thousands of events. But the participation of the Saudi fund, with 12,337 million shares, has made these rThis Monday they recorded a rise of 9.86%, up to $ 42.01.

