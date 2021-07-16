BTS surprises us with “Permission to Dance”

Permission to Dance, the new BTS video with lyrics by Ed Sheeran sweeps: 21.7 views in hours.

Without a doubt, BTS is one of the most famous groups and they have achieved success with their songs, not for nothing are they attracting attention in the music industry and have millions of fans around the world. Now, the South Korean natives have surprised their fans with their new song “Permission to Dance”, as well as the video for it.

In the last hours, BTS fans have flooded social networks to comment on the new song “Permission to Dance”, as well as the music video in which South Koreans once again perform a choreography that their followers will surely learn soon.

The premiere of Permission to Dance written by Ed Sheeran for the group BTS, which releases its album Butter, has conquered social networks around the world

TS, the Korean ‘K-pop’ band with millions of followers around the world, has released their new video clip ‘Permission to Dance’ generating more than 21.7 million views in less than four hours on their YouTube channel alone .

The lyrics for ‘Permission to Dance’ have been composed by renowned English musician Ed Sheeran for the famous South Korean band.

This song, in which the Canadian musician Jenna Andrews also collaborated, is part of the album ‘Butter’, which BTS has put on sale at the same time that it has released this song that breaks records on social networks.

The Band presented their most recent hit on the Jimmy Fallon show and it has been a very intense month for the entire Army as BTS has been releasing surprise gifts for them to enjoy the summer. Now the Korean band has presented their latest hit live: Permission to Dance.

BTS’s performance was on July 13 during the “Tonight Show” and their song was introduced to the smash hit album “Butter” which is now available on all digital platforms.

And have you already heard this new single? What do you think about it? We leave you the link so you can see it.

