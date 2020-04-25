BTS: Suga gives a preview of what will be the expected comeback | INSTAGRAM

It is not many months since the release of BTS ‘”Map of the soul: 7″, being a great success with their singles “Black Swan”, “EGO” and “ON”.

However, thanks to the pandemic, the band postponed their world tour in 2020, so they are preparing a next comeback, so ARMY is crazy to know what is waiting for them and Suga was the cause a small preview of what will be.

Through a transmission on Vlive, Suga was painting a picture and discussed various situations with ARMY, which were a surprise, since they were small advances of the comeback and revealed that they will soon upload an official teaser.

The celebrity revealed that the group has been chatting about it and have already made up their minds, adding that he has been quite busy working on his part. The boys want to have a different area, videos, music and visuals for the album.

First namjoon saying he is in the process of writing an upcoming album, tae with new songs and YOONGI SAYING WE WILL HAVE TEASER SOON, AUXILIOpic.twitter.com/j4OtrGRe9U – dania⁷✧ ˢᵘᵍᵃ (@fineltae)

April 24, 2020

Although he did not say who will be in charge of this, he stressed that it only remains to record the music video and start work in the studio. It appears that they are working on new content, however, it is not known for certain. What we do know is that his return to the stage will make up for all this time.

We know that due to the confinement caused by the global health crisis, Internet users have so much free time that, on occasions, they fill up with watching a series or movie, reading a book, exercising or endless recreational activities, many others people use that time to think.

For this reason, BTS members were not spared from conspiracy theories. Since a strange theory circulated through social networks that indicated that they could have “doubles” to carry out their promotional activities.

Thus, the BTS fandom so far continues to be in turmoil, discussing a strange theory. This time it’s not about the concept of their favorite group’s albums, but about the clues that (according to an internet user) could indicate that South Korean singers have clones.

