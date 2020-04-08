BTS: Romance between members, Yoongi and Jimin hold hands and drive ARMY crazy | INSTAGRAM

Last Tuesday, April 7, Yoongi and Jimin, famous members of BTS, went crazy on Twitter, unleashing a wave of rumors about a romance, because during an appearance in public one of them put his hand over the other’s hand.

Yoongi has caused madness before thousands of users on Twitter when in a public appearance he placed his hand very delicately on the hand of his partner Jimin, which caused rumors of a romance between the two young people to be unleashed.

It was on the morning of Tuesday, April 7, the members of the South Korean boy band have become biased because while they were creating the flower wreaths and having a good time, Yoongi dalicately took Jimin’s hand.

Supposedly, the rumors say that such act he did to show the ring that his partner uses, as if it were on purpose to show it, making them believe that he gave it to himself, or some similar situation, however not all fans think the same , since some were quite incredulous in such a situation.

In the clip you can clearly see Jimin who is living and enjoying the moment with all the members of the band and chatting calmly with the presenters of the show, when the cameraman intentionally makes an approach to the singer, an action that Yoongi apparently reached grasp for what takes her hand in a delicate way and also the caress, gently pinking Jimin’s ring and fingers.

To which Jimin amazed by the action, he seems to blush and feel sorry, but later he shows his jewel to the camera very proud, showing how fine and bright it is. It is well known that the fans had already suspected a relationship between these members, however no one has confirmed or denied such a claim, so everything will continue to be a rumor.

