BTS announced Bang Bang Con, a new online concert series for its fans, NME reported.

Divided into eight parts, the shows will air over the weekend of April 18-19, giving fans a chance to see BTS concerts and fan gatherings from around the world.

Available for free the concerts will be on the official channel of the band. On April 18, fans will be able to watch performances like 2015’s The Most Beautiful Moment in Life and 2016 Epilogue from the same tour, as well as the 2014 episode II live trilogy, The Red Bullet and BTS 3rd Muster.

The next day, April 19, Episode III of 2017, The Wings Tour, The Final ‘and BTS 4th Muster Happy Ever After will air. In addition, his live show from his recent Love Yourself tour will also be available.

The live concert broadcasts occur when BTS recently announced the rescheduling of their upcoming U.S. tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not the first online action proposed by the band, as we previously learned that BTS announced that it will launch a web series with which it intends to help its fans learn Korean.

The celebrities organized 30 lessons, which have been published for several weeks in the Weverse application, designed to make it easier and more fun for international fans to better understand their language, according to the company Bit Hit Entertainment.

Bang Si-Hyuk, founder of Big Hit, said the project was thought up after many supporters of the band asked for English subtitles to be added to their video clips.

“There are only limited ways that our fans can learn Korean with ease. Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience,” Si-Hyuk said in a statement.

People will be able to learn Korean by watching snippets from the group’s reality show, Run BTS !, as well as other appearances its members have had on television.

