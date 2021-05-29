BTS now has its own museum in South Korea



The BTS group.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The borderless popularity of Bts continues to grant them multiple recognitions and now It is reported that the South Korean boy group will have their own museum.

As you read it, the members of the iconic band will have a space that will protect inside part of the life and history of its members.

This new place to be called Hybe Insight It is a building with 17 floors and seven basements, which next to the nearby building of the cosmetic giant AmorePacific, redraws the face of the district of the Hangangno neighborhood, in Seoul, South Korea, where this group originates from.

According to the organizers behind this great project The museum will showcase the costumes worn by the artists throughout their tours, as well as showcasing the many accolades that BTS has received since it was formed in 2010., so it will have a wall of five or six meters high in which visitors can see the Billboard awards, the American Music Awards or Mnet Asian Awards, to mention some of those owned by the group.

In addition to the museum, this building houses all kinds of facilities, ranging from dance rooms, recording studios, library, gymnasium, auditoriums, designated spaces for changing rooms and also recreational areas for employees.

With this, the producer estimates that this new space will become a multisensory experience in which visitors will be able to enter more into the world of this band that is a global phenomenonBesides, they will be able to have access to the wide variety of products and learn about the inspiration behind the songs that have become great successes.