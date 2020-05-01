BTS: Jin and Jungkook as dolls in new Selena Gomez video | INSTAGRAM

The appearance of the Koreans was a huge surprise that ignited all the fans. Actress and singer Selena Gomez has announced the release of a very original version of her new song “Boyfriend”. And it is well known that Selena has always distinguished herself for being very innovative in the videos produced for her songs, as this is no exception.

The new video clip of his song “Boyfriend” from his deluxe album “Rare” where the protagonists are dolls. “Boyfriend Doll Version” directed by herself, who wanted to recreate the essence of her original video, however, now, in another way, a little more fun, since each of the details that accompany the clip were imitated to give it realism unique to adaptation.

It can be seen that even she is being represented by a doll, the car she uses, the scenarios represented just as a girl would use to play. Even the “extras” everything, absolutely everything is represented by dolls, even makes one think that it is allusive to the celebration of Children’s Day.

It is exactly at 1:48 that one of the iconic Korean singers makes the first appearance. It is certainly a very creative and fun video.

It was the fans who immediately noticed that the dolls used for said video are the ones that BTS made in collaboration with Mattel. In some parts you can clearly see the version of Jin and also Jungkook dressed in the costumes of the song “Idol”.

Given the latter, comments have been seen on the networks of fan users, where they indicate that they expect BTS and Selena Gomez to carry out a collaboration together, a musical and cultural fusion that just imagining it we know that it would be a very good idea. Which, uniting their great talents, would achieve a global impact quickly.

.