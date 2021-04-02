BTS issues statement to discuss discrimination faced by Asians in the US and share their experience



The BTS group.

Bts is one of the most popular bands of the moment, but neither Their fame has not exempted them from xenophobic comments or receiving racist attacks.

Through a statement, the members of the K-pop group they condemned racism against Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, in which they also claimed to have suffered it themselves.

“We have endured insults for no reason and teasing about our appearance. They even asked us why some Asians spoke English ”, they said in the letter published on their social networks.

# StopAsianHate # StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/mOmttkOpOt – 방탄 소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 30, 2021

On the other hand, a sad story was present in his words, because They remembered when they were compared to the coronavirus.

“We cannot express in words the pain that became an object of hatred and violence for this reason,” they sentenced.

And is that, as a result of the racist incidents that have been known these days after the murder of several Asian people in a shooting in Atlanta, the group did not hesitate to show support for their compatriots.

“We oppose racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected ”, concludes his statement.

There is no doubt that the Korean boyband had enough reasons to broadcast its message, but, mainly, they were driven by the attacks against people of Asian origin in the United States, when a white man shot and killed eight people, including six women.

