BTS Hurt by Hate Crimes Against Asian Community – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Members of the K-pop music group BTS on Tuesday called for an end to anti-Asian racism and said they had also suffered racist abuse that had made them feel powerless and hurt their self-esteem.

BTS, the first K-pop group to receive a Grammy Award nomination, made the appeal in a statement posted on Twitter along with the hashtags #StopAsianHate (Stop Hating Asians) and #StopAAPIHate (Stop Hating Americans). Asia-Pacific).

In an apparent reference to the March 16 shootings in Georgia, where six of the eight victims were Asian, the group wrote: “We send our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”

The shootings have stoked fear among the Pacific Islander Asian-American community, which has reported an increase in hate crimes since March 2020, when then-President Donald Trump began referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus”.

The seven members of BTS, who had three No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year, also said they had faced racist abuse, such as enduring expletives, teasing about their looks, and having to answer why Asians spoke English.

“Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred in recent weeks,” the statement said. “But these experiences were enough to make us feel helpless and break our self-esteem.”

“What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians,” wrote BTS, adding that it condemns violence and opposes racial discrimination.

Last year, BTS donated a million dollars to Black Lives Matter in support of protests in the United States against police brutality, prompting their followers to raise enough to match that donation in just 25 hours.