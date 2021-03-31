BTS Condemns Racism Against Asians – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Yesterday the popular K-pop group, BTS, condemned racism against people of Asian origin in a statement, both in Korean and English, where they even admitted to having been mocked, just because of their appearance.

This is part of days in which there have been demonstrations in the United States against the attacks on people of Asia or of Asian descent in the country.

In the middle of the month, at least 8 people were killed and several wounded after a series of shootings in Atlanta, United States. The places attacked were massage parlors, and the main victims were women of Asian origin.

Last February, the same K-pop band received racist comments from a German radio host, after BTS became the first Asian group to perform on the MTV Unplugged format, where they presented a cover of the band. Coldplay song Fix You.

On the other hand, the K-pop group has gained relevance in recent years, and the awards have given them credit: their album Map of the Soul: 7 was recognized as the best-selling album by IFPI; in addition to being nominated at the Grammy and recently by the BRIT Awards, which will be delivered in May.

BTS condemns racism in America

Through Twitter, the popular South Korean gang denounced not only attacks against people of the same ancestry, but that they themselves have been subjected to ridicule and discrimination. “We send our condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

We feel pain and anger. We remember times when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured insults for no reason and we were ridiculed for our appearance ”, the members expressed solidarity.

By: MILENIO