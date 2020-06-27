BTS Breaks Social Media With Stay Gold Premiere | .

The video of « Stay Gold » BTS became a world trend in its premiere this Friday.

The single is part of Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey, her first Japanese album in more than two years, which will be released in digital format on July 14 and physically on August 7.

Following their latest Korean album, Map of the Soul: 7, released in February, this production will be the fourth Japanese release of the South Korean K-Pop band.

The album’s title represents the theme of the seven-year journey of BTS since her Korean debut in June 2013.

Included in the album’s repertoire are two original Japanese tracks: « Stay Gold », central theme of the Japanese series Rasen no Meikyuu -DNA Kagaku Sousa, and « Your eyes tell », a song in which Jung Kook collaborated.

Limited Editions A and B of the album include a video with the music clip for « Stay Gold » and its ‘making of’ as well as other music videos. Limited Editions C and D include a photo book 56 pages with lots of unpublished concept photos of BTS. Each edition includes a photo card only available outside of Japan.

Surely the ARMY He will be happy with the new content of the group, who by the way have been so successful that practically any project they launch quickly becomes a trend.

Recently BTS was part of the groups that gave speeches for graduates in the United States organized by the marriage formed by Michelle and Barak Obama.

The virtual graduation ceremony has arrived where inspiring leaders and celebrities from the art world and content creators at Youtube They paid tribute and not only to the graduates, but also to their families and communities.

