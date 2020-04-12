BTS one of the many bands that was harmed by the global health crisis that we are currently going through, which caused them to force them to cancel important events and concerts for their artistic career.

South Korean singers have focused on maintaining direct contact with their fans as much as possible through various applications, surprising them with performances and many other types of totally free content.

A couple of days ago, the boy band was part of the event organized by James Corden with the aim of entertaining the public that does comply with social isolation, an event in which their participation was the interpretation of their song “Boy with Luv”.

And just these days, the ARMY also took advantage of the fact that the first anniversary of the album “Persona” was celebrated to let those represented by Big Hit Entertainment know about the trend on Twitter, celebrating from a distance the triumphs that the South Korean band achieved with the recording material.

Recall that shortly after the release of “Boy with luv,” BTS’s Twitter promoted an activity by the group in which they would discuss the topic that the group sang with “their official girl” Halsey.

This demonstrated the strong bond that, despite language barriers, had been created between the famous South Koreans and the United States. So the denomination towards Halsey brought a response from the ARMY, to appear negative. After everything they went through with BTS and despite the fact that they had declared on television that their fans were their “girlfriends”, they had been recatalogated referring to them now as their best friends.

Now, Bangtan is giving something to talk about again when his participation in the South Korean general elections, which they attended, was confirmed, trying to attract a lot of attention.

According to a fan who was there, V, RM and Jungkook attended the voting center in the company of their manager and without security.

Once the interpreters of “ON” fulfilled their duty as a citizen, they returned to their homes, where they continue with their rest and applying the health recommendations that the authorities ask us to follow.

