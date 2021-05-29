BTS Army Sells McDonald’s BTS Combo Wrappers. Yup, the fans bought the McDonald’s BTS combo, ate the food, and are reselling the wrappers on Ebay! LOL! Who is more crazy the one that sells it or the one that buys it?

It turns out that McDonald’s teamed up with Korean mega-band BTS to make a limited edition combo, ‘The BTS Meal’ – which went on sale this week. It’s just a normal food with the name BTS! The meal includes 10 chicken nuggets, medium potatoes, and a Coke, but comes with some new chili and Cajun sauces – inspired by McDonald’s Korea. This is the first celebrity collaboration with McDonald’s globally.

u🧈 believe it, the #BTSMeal is here pic.twitter.com/hiP05IU8eq – McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) May 26, 2021

The BTS Meal is available in 10 countries, and will be on sale for the rest of this month and June. According to blogTO, via DListed, the reseller listings are from Ebay Canada, and you can see the bags, and the little packages where the chicken nuggets and chips come, as well as the glass … there are those who are selling this for $ 235 dollars! ! Bahahahahahahahaha … I’m going to buy one to see if I’m lucky.

pic.twitter.com/v7dvTGApQ0 – McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

In the USA there was an uproar, many fans complained that they did not sell the combo or that it only brought the sauces, they did not come in the purple packaging, and so on. On Twitter, the hashtag #BTSMeal Fail went viral, and some were furious because they even used swear words to describe their frustration. So, you see, there is a market for the wrappers. LOL!

Whatever! If they auctioned Scarlett Johansson’s snot, Jessica Simpson’s gum … and Kuloi sold her underwear, that they sell this is not so weird, is it?

Anyways, BTS’s Army selling McDonald’s BTS combo wrappers.

Share this news!