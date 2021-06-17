BTS Announces a New Surprise Track Alongside Their “Butter” CD Release

BTS is giving fans a special treat thanks to their recent success over their new single “Butter.” As the band celebrated their eighth anniversary at BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO, they revealed a special CD release of “Butter” that fans can start pre-ordering on June 15.

The CD, which will be released on July 9, comes in two different color variants: cream and peach. Along with the disc and outbox, there’s also a photo book, a random photocard, an instant photocard, photo stand, random folded message card, graphic sticker, lyrics, and a poster included. And that’s not all! The CD will also include a brand new, never-before-heard track.

“In addition to the digital single ‘Butter’ that was saturated by an outpouring of love from fans everywhere, the CD will include a new track that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy. We look forward to the love and support from all fans, “Big Hit announced on Weverse.

An official new song title has yet to be announced, but no doubt fans are excited to hear some new music. July 9 is also an important day for the ARMY as it is considered the fandom’s official birthday.

“Butter” is currently on the top of the Billboard 200 charts for its third week in a row. This is the first time that the band has held a number one song for three weeks straight. Make sure you pre-order this CD, because you definitely won’t want to miss this!

Tamara Fuentes Entertainment Editor Tamara Fuentes is the entertainment editor for Seventeen and covers celebrity news, pop culture, television, movies, music, and books.

