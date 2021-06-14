BTS announced their new album “Butter” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The South Korean grouping of K-Pop, BTS, surprised his fans around the world by announce the release date of your new record production and, especially, when referring that it will be a gift for the anniversary of the formation of ARMY.

The great surprise that the musical phenomenon gave is about a small CD featuring his most recent hit “Butter” Y another song dedicated to his loyal fans. The announcement was made by the group’s agency, Big Hit Music, who reported that the next song will be joyful and will reach the hearts of all who listen to it.

The CD will see the light next July 9th, special date for fans of the group because that day is commemorated that, in the year 2013, Bangtan Sonyeondan (group’s full name) named as ARMY to his fan base.The CD will consist of few songs (Photo: “BTS” website screenshot).

During the past weekend, the group held a series of virtual concerts to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the formation of the boy band. BTS Muster Sowoozoo 2021, was the name given to the recitals where the main hits of the band such as Dynamite, Movin On, Stay, IDOL and more could be heard.

It was at the concert on Sunday, June 13, when the members went crazy on social networks, they asked their fans to keep up with any announcements that could be made known, since there would be surprises for the “Butter Era”.

Some began to speculate on surprise; However, doubts were dispelled today when it was announced that from June 15 (in Korean time) the disc can be pre-saved on the main music platforms and can be set aside if you want the physical CD. Currently you can only do pre save (Photo: screenshot from Twitter).

On May 21, BTS released Butter, a song that has been number one on the music charts for 3 weeks Billboard Hot 100, so much has been the success of the melody that the new album will be eponymous.

Before the samples of joy and happiness on the part of the fans, BTS sent them a message: “Thank you so much for the love you send for BTS’s music. We are grateful to ARMY for setting this incredible record for # 1 on Billboard for three weeks in a row. “

The physical disk will have three versions: the yellow, which is named Butter; the Orange, which is named Peaches; and the last one is orange with yellow, which they named Butter and peaches. Since Dynamite, BTS has not managed to stay three weeks in a row at number 1 on Billboard (Photo: HBO screenshot).

Jungkook shocked all his fans

Beyond the advertisements, one of the members of the boy band took the spotlight for show your tattoos during the concert series on the weekend. Jungkook was a trend on Twitter because fans were thrilled by the freedom with which the youth idol was shown.

Although tattoos are not prohibited in South Korear, many K-Pop band members or drama actors they have decided to hide the art in their skin since many times they are censored on the television of that country due to the content transmission laws.

Fans celebrated the singers’ freedom (Photo: Twitter screenshot @taekookyes).

Due to the daring and freedom that Jungkook showed during the weekend since he decided not to cover his body, the interpreter received many expressions of love and congratulations from the members of ARMY who made it a trend at the same time as the concert.

“How happy it makes me to see Jungkook showing himself so what he is, without censorship, without clothes that cover the one who was made to show it off. I love him, I love to see him freer, more him. Today my little one shines more than ever, “wrote a fan.

Source: Infobae