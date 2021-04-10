BTG Pactual Joins Gemini to Launch BTC Fund; Send BTG to the moon

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, recently joined BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank to act as custodian of its Bitcoin 20 Multi-Market Investment Fund. Gemini released this news through a blog post. on April 5, noting that this association would see him serve as BTG Pactual’s business execution partner. The fund reportedly intends to invest 20% of its Assets Under Management (AUM) in BTC.

According to the blog post, the BTC fund is the first in a series of cryptocurrency-related services that the Brazilian bank intends to implement. Explaining why partnering with BTG Pactual was a victory for Gemini, the publication noted that the bank’s mission to improve access to investment opportunities aligns with the exchange’s goal of empowering individual investors.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) rises as a result of the partnership between Gemini and BTG Pactual

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is one of the currencies that emerged after multiple hard forks of the Bitcoin network in 2017. While BTC continued to perform commendably, forks, including BTG, did not fare as well. However, in an interesting turn of events, the coin was up 173% over the past week following the news of BTG Pactual’s link to Gemini.

This news reportedly unleashed a strong buying force that pushed the volume of the coin to more than 182 million pounds. This happened even though BTG Pactual and BTG had no connection whatsoever. Although crypto-savvy folks know BTG for what it is, experts believe that recent BTC gains could have pushed many unsuspecting adopters to believe that BTG is a cheaper Bitcoin.

Warning adopters, Anita Posch, BTC podcast host, said:

We come so early that people buy Bitcoin Gold BTG, because there is a new fund called BTG Pactual. No, it is not a cheaper Bitcoin!

Capitalizing on the impact of the partnership, BTG rose from £ 28.57 to trade as high as £ 86.67, which is the highest value the coin has traded since February 2018. At the time of writing, the coin has risen 12.56% in the last 24 hours to change hands at £ 78.07. It has a market capitalization of £ 1,367,305,672.61, making it the 65th largest cryptocurrency.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account