BTC, ETH, BNB, XMR, CAKE

Corrections in a bullish phase are usually a bullish sign as they reduce foamy excitement and allow stronger hands to enter the markets. However, the recent correction in Bitcoin (BTC) from its all-time high at $ 64,849.27 does not appear to have spooked novice traders.

Data from DappRadar shows that decentralized exchange volumes have rebounded in the last week, as traders may have exited profitable Bitcoin positions to buy altcoins at their current lows.

Another sign of interest in altcoins is sustained high volumes in Dogecoin (DOGE), which remains the fourth most traded cryptocurrency by volume, behind Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and XRP, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Daily view of crypto market data. Source: Coin360

The recent crash in Bitcoin witnessed the sale of small to medium-sized whales, which dumped $ 100,000 to $ 1 million worth of Bitcoin on exchanges. However, a positive sign is that larger whales have continued to accumulate during this period.

While the long-term bullish story remains intact, the short-term could have more downsides. Generally, a correction is not over until the retail crowd throws in the towel and a state of fear takes over the markets.

In such an uncertain atmosphere, let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrencies that are likely to outperform the other major cryptocurrencies in the short term.

BTC / USDT

The bulls are trying to push the price back above the psychological level of $ 50,000, but they face stiff resistance from the bears on every small rally. This shows that the bears are trying to hold their lead and extend the decline to the next critical support at $ 43,006.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day exponential moving average ($ 55,671) is declining and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to oversold territory, suggesting that bears have the upper hand.

The BTC / USDT pair had formed a candlestick pattern inside the day on April 24 and today, indicating indecision between the bulls and the bears. If the uncertainty is resolved to the downside, the sell could intensify, opening the doors for a drop to $ 43,006.

On the other hand, if the bulls can push the price above $ 52.129, the pair could witness a relief rally that is likely to face resistance at the 20-day EMA. If the price turns down from this resistance, the possibility of a break below $ 47,459 increases.

This negative view will invalidate if the bulls push and hold the price above the 50-day simple moving average ($ 56,870).

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the bears have been selling in relief rallies at the 20-EMA. With both the moving averages sloping down and the RSI trading in the negative zone, the advantage is with the bears.

If the bears lower the price below $ 48,664.67, the pair could drop to $ 47,459. A break below this support could resume the move to the downside.

Conversely, a break above the 20-EMA will be the first sign that the selling has dried up and the bulls have a chance to extend the relief rally to the 50-SMA.

ETH / USDT

The bulls have once again defended the 20-day EMA ($ 2,235), indicating that the trend remains strong and buyers are piling on dips. Ether will now attempt to climb to the overhead resistance zone of $ 2,545 to $ 2,645.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

A break out of the upper zone could signal the start of the next stage of the uptrend which can extend to $ 2,745 and then to $ 3,000. The gradually increasing moving averages and the RSI above 57 suggest that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the upper resistance, the bears will again try to sink the ETH / USDT pair below the moving averages. If they are successful, the pair can begin a deeper correction to $ 1,542.

ETH / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has formed a head and shoulders pattern, which will complete on a break and close below the neckline. Such a move could lower the price to the target pattern at $ 1,600.

On the other hand, if the bulls can push the price above $ 2,375, the pair could retest the all-time high at $ 2,645. Such a move will invalidate the pattern and the pair is likely to pick up momentum on a breakout above $ 2,645.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) is currently consolidating in an uptrend. The bulls are buying the dips to the $ 480 support while the bears are defending the overhead resistance zone of $ 600 to $ 638.57. A range-limited action after a strong uptrend shows that traders are not rushing to make a profit.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Both the moving averages are on the rise and the RSI above 56 suggests that the bulls have the upper hand. If buyers can push the price above $ 530, the BNB / USDT pair could start its journey towards range resistance at $ 600. Bears are likely to reassemble strong resistance between $ 600 and $ 638.57 .

If the price turns down from this zone, the limited-range action may continue for a few more days. Conversely, if the bulls push the price above $ 638.57, the pair could start its journey at $ 720 and then $ 832.

This positive view will be invalidated if the bears sink and hold the price below $ 480. If that happens, the sell may intensify and the pair may drop to the 50-day SMA ($ 368).

BNB / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the price is stuck inside a large symmetrical triangle. Although the price recovered from the triangle support line, the bears are trying to stop the relief rally at the moving averages.

If that happens and the price falls from the current level, the bears will perceive an opportunity and try to sink the price below the triangle. If they are successful, the pair could begin a deeper correction to $ 348.

Alternatively, if the bulls push the price above the moving averages, the pair could move up to the resistance line of the triangle. A breakout of the triangle may indicate the resumption of the uptrend.

XMR / USDT

Monero (XMR) is in a strong uptrend and repeated attempts by the bears to initiate a correction have failed as the bulls have aggressively bought the dips near the $ 288.60 support.

XMR / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bulls have successfully defended the 20-day EMA ($ 335) and both the moving averages are rising, suggesting that buyers have the upper hand. However, the RSI is showing the first signs of a negative divergence, indicating that momentum may be weakening.

If the price turns down from the current level and breaks below the 20-day EMA, it will suggest the possible start of a correction to $ 288.60. On the other hand, if the bulls push the price above $ 424.55, the XMR / USDT pair could rally to $ 498.

XMR / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that volatility has recovered in recent days. The bears have repeatedly broken the 50-SMA, but the bulls have aggressively bought the dip and pushed the price above the 20-EMA.

If the pair rebounds from the current level and rises above $ 405.40, a retest of $ 424.55 is possible. A breakout of this resistance could start the next leg of the uptrend. Conversely, if the bears sink the price below the moving averages, it is likely to drop to $ 288.60.

PASTEL / USDT

PancakeSwap (CAKE) had faced stiff resistance near the $ 28 level for the past few days. The bears attempted to sink the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 24) on April 23, but the bulls aggressively bought the drop, suggesting that sentiment remains positive.

CAKE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Momentum picked up over the past two days and the CAKE / USDT pair has soared to a new all-time high today. The ascending moving averages and the RSI near the overbought zone suggest that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

If the bulls hold the price above $ 30, the pair could rally to $ 34.50. This bullish view will be invalidated if the bears sink and hold the price below the 20-day EMA. Such a move will be a significant event as the price has not held below the 20-day EMA since March 24.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for CAKE on April 23, just as the rally began.

The VORTECS ™ score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ score (green) versus PASTEL price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, the VORTECS ™ score for CAKE turned green on April 23 when the price was $ 25.24.

From there, the VORTECS ™ score was consistently green and CAKE rallied to a high of $ 31.12 on April 25, posting a 23% gain in approximately two days.

CAKE / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows the formation of an inverse head and shoulders pattern. This bullish setup has a pattern target at $ 34.70. The 20-EMA has started to rise and the RSI has risen above 65, indicating that the bulls have the upper hand.

In case of a correction, the bulls will try to convert the neckline of the pattern into support. If they do, the uptrend could resume. Conversely, a break below $ 27.50 may tip the lead in favor of the bears, signaling a sell to higher levels.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.